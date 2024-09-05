Another season means another media frenzy about the Kansas City Chiefs. While Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid have become synonymous with the rising dynasty, there is one name that got embedded in the minds of fans last season. She goes by the name of Taylor Swift and cameras are often on her whenever she roots for her boyfriend. This held true during the squad's NFL Kickoff matchup in Week 1 against the Lamar Jackon-led Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor Swift has officially arrived for the Chiefs and Ravens game. The renowned and beloved pop star entered through the tunnel that the NFL players use on her way to her suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Obviously, she is here to support Travis Kelce as the tight end alongside Patrick Mahomes hopes to start their journey en route to another Super Bowl win.

In addition to all of this, Kelce is also donning a new style. The Chiefs tight end retained his mustache from last season but has grown his hair quite a bit while having some sort of a high fade. Both of them look ready to see some football and beat the Ravens.

How are the Chiefs entering this matchup?

To start off, the injury bug has not been too kind to Andy Reid's squad. Hollywood Brown will not be able to play which means that Patrick Mahomes' receiving corps will be quite thing against a tough Ravens secondary. Moreover, they have also not shown any promising outings throughout the NFL Preseason. In fact, they have not won a single one of their games leading up to Week 1 with losses coming at the hands of the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hopefully, a switch shifts within the minds of the Chiefs when the first snap happens against the Ravens. Taylor Swift has been quite a lucky charm for them in the past and that might be a big help to them.