Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are ready for the 2024 season. It is widely known that the Chiefs can become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls with another Lombardi Trophy this season. Mahomes released a hype video on Thursday morning ahead of the Chiefs season opener against the Ravens.

The video, which Mahomes posted with the title “Year 8”, features plenty of Chiefs highlights from the past two Super Bowl seasons.

“Today if the Chiefs win, people will be saying this is the coronation of, yes, a dynasty,” Jim Nantz says in the background to open the video.

The video also features Tom Brady's voice saying “To win three in a row, there's a reason why no one's ever done it.”

The Chiefs will host the Ravens for the NFL's regular season opener at 8:20PM ET tonight. Football is back!

Previewing the Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 1 NFL kickoff game

The NFL could not have picked a better game for the 2024 season opener.

The Chiefs and Ravens will clash in a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship game on Thursday night. Kansas City will pour a little extra salt in wound for Baltimore as it will be banner raising night celebrating the Chiefs' second-consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Both teams had stellar defensive performances in their last matchup, which ended with a score of 17-10. However, this time both offenses will take center stage and many are anticipating a high-scoring affair.

The Chiefs have retooled their skill-position talent to add a deep passing game back to their arsenal. Hollywood Brown (who is inactive with an injury) and rookie Xavier Worthy add some much-needed speed to Kansas City's wide receiver room. They will make tempting targets for deep passes from Mahomes. It's hard not to get excited when you add that to an offense that already boasts Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.

As for the Ravens, Derrick Henry is the big new addition. Baltimore signed Henry to a two-year contract in free agency, giving QB Lamar Jackson the perfect backfield mate. The Ravens have had some solid running backs during Lamar Jackson's tenure, but nobody like King Henry.

Baltimore now has the ability to punish opposing teams on the ground with Henry, which could come in handy during a variety of scenarios. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry for the remainder of the game if the Chiefs fall behind to the Ravens early in Week 1

We should also touch on some key subtractions from both defenses that could contribute to the fireworks. Baltimore lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Seahawks, with Zach Orr stepping in to fill the void. Meanwhile, the Chiefs traded L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans and did not do much to replace him.

Oddsmakers give the Chiefs a three-point edge for home field advantage, which suggests football fans should be in for a great game.