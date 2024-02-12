L'Jarius Sneed opens up about the Chiefs' plan.

The Kansas City Chiefs knew that slowing down the San Francisco 49ers was going to be easier said than done, but they appeared to have just the right game plan to achieve their goals on defense. Kansas City star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed opened up during the postgame press conference of Super Bowl 58 that his team looked forward to forcing San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to pass the ball.

“Yes, we knew they were going to throw the ball … we just wanted Brock to throw the ball,” Sneed said (h/t The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz.)

When it was all said and done, Purdy finished with 255 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 23/38 completions. While he did not turn the ball over, Purdy did not have enough to say that he outplayed Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. The now three-time Super Bowl champion amassed 333 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception while completing 23 of his 46 pass attempts. He also led the Chiefs on the ground with 66 rushing yards on nine carries.

Purdy should be commended for managing to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he's still just not on the same tier as Mahomes, as further exemplified by what transpired on the field at Allegiant Stadium.

The 49ers had a seven-point lead at the half of Super Bowl 58, with their defense doing a fine job of limiting the Chiefs attack, but the longer the game played out, the larger the gap between San Francisco and Kansas City gets in terms of quarterback play, with Mahomes leading the way for his team in the second half and in overtime.