Dynasties are built on dealing with departures well amid shakeups like the NFL Free Agency. The Kansas City Chiefs have proven that they can deal with this in the past and they will continue to have this conundrum in front of them. Chris Jones might be coming back but an integral part of their defense is heading to the New Orleans Saints. The player in question? Willie Gay.
The Saints are giving Willie Gay a one-year deal that amounts to a max of $5 million, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. He was a key member of Steve Spagnuolo's famous defense that rocked the league en route to a dynasty. But, his rookie contract with the Chiefs was up and they could not bring him back to the Chris Jones-led squad for another run in the Super Bowl.
However, he won't be completely lost in the dark within the Saints system. Former Chiefs teammates await him there which makes for a promising future. Khalen Saunders and Tyrann Mathieu will be there to assist him in getting acclimated to his new team's schemes. If all things work out for them, this formidable defense might even carry this team to a deep playoff push come January of next year.
Departures are rough and this will certainly sting for the Chiefs. Hopefully, they acquire and develop someone to take his spot so that they get another Super Bowl.
What do the Saints get out of this Chiefs LB?
Postseason experience along with a winning mentality all come naturally for a person coached by Andy Reid and Spagnuolo. This means that the Saints probably skyrocket to one of the more experienced defensive cores in the league. More than this, Gay also churns out big numbers.
In the past season with the Chiefs, he notched 58 combined tackles with 14 of them being assisted. His eyes are also set on taking a quarterback down as he recorded a sack. Furthermore, Gay has shown his versatility when it comes to the defense. Before this NFL Free Agency signing, he also defended passes well and recorded an interception. He will surely leave an indelible impact on his new team.