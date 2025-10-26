As the NFL trade deadline nears, the New Orleans Saints find themselves at the center of speculation, with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks potentially on the move once again. If Cooks is traded before the Nov. 4 deadline, he would become the first player in NFL history to be traded five times.

The 32-year-old Cooks, who began his career with the Saints as a first-round pick in 2014, has already been traded four times in his 12-year career. He was dealt from the Saints to the New England Patriots in 2017. He then went from the Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. After that, he went from the Rams to the Houston Texans in 2020. From there, he went from the Texans to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. He returned to New Orleans this past offseason on a two-year, $13 million deal that includes a $4.8 million signing bonus and a manageable $1.26 million base salary, making him an appealing option for receiver-needy teams.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a trade involving Cooks is “very possible.” Despite his experience and leadership, Cooks’ role has diminished in a struggling offense led by quarterback Spencer Rattler. Through seven games, he has recorded 14 catches for 127 yards and has yet to score a touchdown this season.

Could the Saints strike a deal?

The Saints, sitting at 1-6 under first-year head coach Kellen Moore. They're in the midst of a difficult rebuilding stretch following the offseason retirement of quarterback Derek Carr. General manager Mickey Loomis has fielded calls about several veterans. However, reports indicate that fellow receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are less likely to be traded.

Cooks’ situation differs from teammates like Alvin Kamara, who has said he would retire rather than leave New Orleans. While Kamara represents the core of the franchise, Cooks may represent a trade chip that could help accelerate the Saints’ rebuild.

If a deal is struck, Cooks would not only continue his well-traveled career but also make NFL history in the process. It's a fitting chapter for one of football’s most consistent and resilient wide receivers.