While Patrick Mahomes was the MVP of the Super Bowl this past Sunday, the MVP of the celebration parade was arguably Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay. To celebrate the team winning the biggest game of the season, Gay was on the streets of the city hyping up the crowd with a bottle of Hennessy in hand and was shirtless.

Chiefs LB Willie Gay is hyping up the crowd at the Super Bowl parade 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5ynaraNTLp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

What better way to celebrate right? Also, a local news reporter was at the Chiefs parade and sat on the street with Gay and asked him about being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. He would respond with, “We own Vegas baby” and then made a cat noise.

“Hey, we own Vegas baby!” Willie Gay is having the time of his life at the Chiefs parade 😂pic.twitter.com/ooaO1Nlyaf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

Gay has been a part of now two Super Bowl teams with the Chiefs since he was drafted in 2020 as a second-round pick out of Mississippi State. However, Gay is set to be a free agent now that the season is over and Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports predicts he can make his way to the Dallas Cowboys.

“A regular in the Chiefs’ linebacker corps for four years, Gay has now been a part of two title-winning defenses in K.C., even though his numbers have never been gaudy,” Benjamin said. “He’ll probably be among the most affordable of their homegrown free agents on this side of the ball, but even then, re-signing Drue Tranquill or leaning on Nick Bolton is probably more likely.”

Whatever the case may be, Gay has been an instrumental part of the ascending Chiefs defense that has excelled during the regular season and in the just completed playoff run that ended with another Super Bowl win. So, there is no surprise Gay is the highlight of the party as besides winning the big game, he could get an eventual payday.