The NFL trade deadline is one of the most interesting times in the league. Through seven weeks, we have a general idea of who's most likely to be on the trade market. Star players on bad teams are often the biggest targets. One such name is New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who has been linked to multiple WR-hungry teams in trade rumors.

Despite the seemingly high demand for Olave, the Saints are not budging. There was a report earlier stating that New Orleans was looking forward to extending the star wide receiver. Now, insider Dianna Russini has confirmed this report, along with a list of teams searching for a wide receiver.

“Barring an unforeseen change, the Saints are not expected to move Chris Olave before the trade deadline,” Russini reported.

Russini also revealed that the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers as two teams in the market for a wide receiver. Both teams would love to have the Saints WR join them. Buffalo and Pittsburgh suffer a similar problem: they have no true star wide receiver. The Steelers need someone to complement DK Metcalf, while the Bills still don't have that true WR1 threat since Stefon Diggs' departure. Olave would be a great help to these teams.

However, the Saints also feel that Olave will be of much help to them. It makes sense why the Saints are unwilling to trade the star wide receiver: he's one of the few players on the team who's worth keeping in a rebuild. Rebuilding without a clear centerpiece is a dangerous game, and trading your best young player when there's no one close to him is not a great idea. Olave has performed pretty well considering the many problems the Saints have gone through in the last few years.

The Saints are set to take on division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this week. New Orleans is looking to notch their second win of the season.