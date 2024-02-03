Travis Kelce has nothing but respect for George Kittle.

Star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs recently punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on the road. The Chiefs victory sets up a date for Kelce and his teammates with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, with the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

Of course, the 49ers also boast one of the NFL's very best tight ends in George Kittle, who played a huge role in San Francisco's epic comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

For his part, it seems that Kelce harbors nothing but respect for his counterpart.

“King of Tight End U, man,” said Kelce, per @Coach_Yac on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “He’s the best tight end in the league and deservingly so this year. He’s been playing lights out, playing the best football of his career and really catapulting that San Fran team through the playoffs, man. I couldn’t be more proud of him… Couldn’t be more honored to go up against George in another Super Bowl.”

Although Travis Kelce saw a slight dip in his production throughout the 2023-24 season, he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were able to flip the switch just in time for the playoffs, where the Chiefs have won three straight games to advance to their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

The Chiefs and 49ers are slated to kick things off at 6:30 PM ET on February 11.