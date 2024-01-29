Will the Chiefs defense maintain production without the services of Charles Omenihu?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off an impressive AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs advanced to their second consecutive Super Bowl and will face the San Francisco 49ers. However, Charles Omenihu got hit with an unfortunate injury update ahead of the matchup.

The Chiefs lose Charles Omenihu to injury ahead of their final battle

Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL during Kansas City's game against the Ravens, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. Thus, the Chiefs will face the 49ers without the star defensive end. Hopefully, he will have a safe and efficient recovery process.

Omenhihu spearheaded Kansas City's 2023-24 defensive surge. He recorded seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games. His impact during the AFC Championship was priceless—he had a strip sack on Lamar Jackson that resulted in a Baltimore turnover.

The news of Omenihu's injury hurts the Chiefs. Yet, the team has what it takes to overcome the setback. Many fans and critics doubted Kansas City after offensive struggles during the season. They did just enough to claim the third seed in the NFL playoffs but were a true wild card.

Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes and company proved their might with impressive performances in the first three rounds. Travis Kelce is as active as ever, and the Chiefs are clicking on both sides of the ball. Their final test will not be easy though.

The 49ers have triumphed through adversity to reach the Super Bowl once again. In the divisional round and NFC Championship round, SF overcame late deficits and won their matchups. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will be a handful, especially without Omenihu in the lineup.

Will the Chiefs overcome their injury woes and win another title?