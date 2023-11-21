The Chiefs nearly completed a come-from-behind win against the Eagles but Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a crucial catch in the clutch.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling came awfully close to becoming a Monday Night Football legend. Instead, he's not being clowned left and right on social media over a brutal drop near the end zone in the clutch during a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling botches potential game-winner for Chiefs

On a 2nd and 10 with just a little under two minutes remaining in regulation time, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went for a home run, unleashing a pass targeted at Valdes-Scantling who, at that point, appeared to be on his way to catching the ball and scoring a touchdown after breaking away from the Eagles defense downfield. Valdes-Scantling had the ball in his possession but simply couldn't hold on to it to complete the catch that would have put Kansas City in front.

“Valdes-scantling welcome to the guandong tigers,” commented X user @draymondburner0.

“MVS and Quentin’s moms better get back in the employment line 😭😭,” said @Arxndel, who was also referring to the drop on Sunday by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston during a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Apparently, that was not the first time that Valdes-Scantling dropped a football under particular circumstances, per Bill Barnwell.

“Marquez Valdes-Scantling has five drops on passes traveling 30+ yards in the air since 2018. Nobody else has more than three.”

Valdes-Scantling finished the Eagles game with zero catches on three targets. To say that he had a forgettable night would be a huge understatement. Justin Watson paced the Chiefs with 53 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions and 11 targets, while Travis Kelce had 44 receiving yards and a score on seven catches and nine targets.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs don't have to sound the alarm. They are still looking good with a 7-3 record, though, their loss to Philly also meant that the Baltimore Ravens have sole possession of the best record in the AFC after 11 weeks of football with an 8-3 slate.

The Chiefs, who have lost two of their last three games, will look to pick the pieces up when they get back on the field in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.