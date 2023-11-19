The Chiefs and Eagles will renew their budding rivalry on Monday with the Chiefs favored to win yet again. Here are four bold predictions.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles last year in Super Bowl 57, and next the two teams will renew hostilities at Arrowhead Stadium for a Monday Night Football clash for the ages.

The Chiefs are closely following the Eagles' roster moves including a recent pair of them made in anticipation of Monday night's game recently. All eyes will be on the receiving corps for Patrick Mahomes, who dropped a truth bomb on the position's development recently.

Kickoff is set for Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Chiefs favored by three points at home.

Here four bold predictions for what could be the best regular season game in the NFL to date.

Patrick Mahomes Will Throw for Three Touchdowns

The Eagles have given up 19 passing TDs this season which places them near the bottom of the NFL in that particular stat category. The Eagles' secondary underwent a facelift from last season and Coach Nick Sirianni is still shuffling the deck.

Expect big things from Mahomes and his talented fleet of receivers and tight ends on Monday with the brightest of the bright lights shining on Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce is the expected beneficiary on Monday night but Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, and Justin Watson could all have big games. The trio is talented and Mahomes can make them look even better than they are against an average Eagles secondary that is also still finding its stride.

Travis Kelce Will Score Twice

While Kelce's presumed girlfriend Taylor Swift isn't likely to be at the game, Kelce knows his way or two around a defense and knows how to rack up big yardage and touchdowns.

Kelce is the best receiver on the Colts' team and is likely to become a red zone superstar on Monday.

The Chiefs will need to throw quickly and change launch points to keep the heat off of Mahomes against a strong Eagles front seven that knows how to get after the quarterback.

Jalen Hurts Will Turn the Ball Over At Least Twice

Jalen Hurts is one of the best playmakers in the National Football League, but he also is turnover prone. He has 11 turnovers so far this season and the figures to cough the ball up one way or another on Monday night.

The Eagles' offense is explosive but Hurts can get careless with the ball at times. In this case, expect the Chiefs' secondary to pick him off twice, anticipating the deep ball to AJ Brown and helping out with a safety over the top, aided by a dependable pass rush up front.

The Chiefs could win the game on the strength of forcing turnovers because this figures to be another shootout, much like Super Bowl 57.

The Chiefs Cover the Spread

Andy Reid's dynastic Chiefs team is still going strong three years after Mahomes won his first Super Bowl.

With Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots setting the bar as high as they did with six Super Bowl rings prior, the Chiefs have taken note and set their franchise up for long-term success with Mahomes, Kelce and Reid as the foundation.

Expect the Chiefs to show their championship mettle once again vs. a powerful Eagles team that still seems a year away from becoming Super Bowl champions.

Final score prediction: Chiefs 31, Eagles 27