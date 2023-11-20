Mahomes and the Chiefs are favored and know the target is on their backs despite coming into the game with a worse record than the Eagles.

Ahead of one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2023 NFL regular season, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes reflected on Monday night's Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's easy for players to get motivated for a game like this and Mahomes said that these high-profile matchups help teams prepare for the postseason.

“Playing on Monday night, it’s going to be about as close to a Super Bowl-type feel that you can have,” Mahomes said, via Jeff Darlington. “The biggest thing is you see how guys respond under the lights. I think that’s what gets you ready for playoff and Super Bowl games.”

The Chiefs and Mahomes are no strangers to playoff games as Kansas City has played in 14 and won 11, including two Super Bowls, with Mahomes under center. They've also played plenty of regular season games in playoff-like atmospheres, and their home crowd should provide the Chiefs with just that on Monday.

Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP in February after he led the Chiefs to a 38-35 comeback win over the Eagles. Kansas City trailed by 10 points at halftime but scored 24 second-half points to snatch a win away from Philadelphia. Mahomes finished the game with a 131.8 passer rating after tossing three touchdowns.

Both teams enter the game with the best record in their respective conferences and it very well could end up being a Super Bowl preview as much as it is a rematch of last year's epic game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are favored and know the target is on their backs despite coming into the game with a worse record than Philadelphia's NFL best 8-1 standing.