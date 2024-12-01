As they gear up for another potentially lengthy playoff run, the Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing the 2024 season debut of free agent acquisition Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown. The 27-year-old speedster suffered a devastating shoulder injury in the first week of the preseason that has kept him from making his official Chiefs debut.

While his initial diagnosis had him unlikely to play in the 2024 regular season, Brown is now scheduled for an appointment in the coming weeks that could clear him to play in either Week 16, 17 or 18, per Ian Rapoport. The NFL insider reported that Brown is “expected back soon” and that it is now “likely” he will return before the end of the regular season.

Once he is able to return, Brown's presence would be a welcome sign for an otherwise middling Chiefs' receiving room. Through 12 weeks, Kansas City is led by Travis Kelce's 637 receiving yards with rookie Xavier Worthy a distant second with 407. Kelce's team-leading 75 receptions more than double any other player on the team.

After winning Super Bowl LVIII in February, the Chiefs signed Brown in the 2024 offseason to form a dynamic outside tandem with budding superstar Rashee Rice. However, Brown's preseason injury stopped their vision before it could even get started. Rice's subsequent season-ending ACL tear in Week 4 put a wrench in all of their offensive plans, forcing the team to trade for veteran DeAndre Hopkins ahead of Week 8.

Chiefs' carousel of receivers in 2024

Thirteen weeks into the 2024 season, the Chiefs' preseason vision for their offense is almost a distant memory. Along with signing Brown, Brett Veach used his draft capital to select Worthy in the first round, giving them arguably the fastest trio of receivers in the league.

However, 12 weeks later, the Chiefs are instead deploying a makeshift unit for Patrick Mahomes to lead. Kelce and Worthy are the only original starters that remain in a lineup that now includes Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Veterans Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman have had their time on the field as well as the only two healthy pass-catchers providing any depth.

Along with Rice and Brown, the Chiefs also have receivers Skyy Moore and Jaaron Hayek on injured reserve. Reserve tight ends Jody Fortson and Jared Wiley are also on injured reserve, giving Kansas City six total pass catchers out with long-term injuries.

The constant revolving door at the position has led to Mahomes' inconsistent production but has not affected the team's overall results. As of Week 13, the Chiefs' 11-1 record is still tied for the best in the league.