The 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched a postseason spot. They still have a few games remaining in the regular season, however, and there is a chance that Marquise Brown, or Hollywood Brown as some know him, may return before the regular season comes to an end, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Sources: #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown has received final clearance to practice, paving the way for him to play before the regular season ends. Brown, who is recovering from surgery to repair his SC joint, should have his window opened Friday or Monday. The team will be cautious,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown has been trending in a promising direction over the past couple of weeks. Barring a setback, it seems as if a return before the season's conclusion is a possibility. If Brown can play in a game or two in the regular season, he could be prepared to help the Chiefs in the playoffs.

The Chiefs are the best team in the AFC. Adding a player such as Marquise Brown will only make the Chiefs even stronger, which is surely an intimidating thought for Kansas City's potential playoff opponents.

Brown has yet to play in a game with the Chiefs. He spent the first three seasons of his NFL career in Baltimore with the Ravens before playing for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and 2023. The 27-year-old is now hoping to make a big impact for a Chiefs team that has won two consecutive championships.

Kansas City is currently focused on their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Chiefs will then play against the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos in the final three weeks of the regular season. Kansas City still has something to play for despite clinching a postseason spot, as they want to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC.