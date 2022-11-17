Published November 17, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. He is currently dealing with an abdomen injury

We have placed WR Mecole Hardman on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/OPzso2scX6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2022

Hardman was out of the Chiefs lineup in Week 10 when they took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. It now appears that the injury will keep him out for the next four games of the season.

When healthy, Hardman has played a big role in the Chiefs offense. He and Mahomes developed a strong connection on the field, linking up on 25 receptions for 297 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Hardman also played a role in the ground game. He rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns on just four attempts.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will also be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who is still currently in concussion protocol.

With both Hardman and Smith-Schuster out of the lineup, the Chiefs offense will have to look deep down the wide receiver depth chart.

Second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney played a large role in the offense in last week’s contests. In just his second game with the Chiefs, he recorded four receptions for 57 receiving yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he added 33 rushing yards on two carries.

Toney could be a key target in this Chiefs offense in Week 11. This could continue to be the case until Hardman and Smith-Schuster can return to the lineup. But until then, it may take a group effort to keep this high-powered offense going.