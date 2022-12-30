By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had an setback during Wednesday’s practice before he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were set to face the Denver Broncos, according to a Friday tweet from Athletic Chiefs writer Nate Taylor. He will not suit up in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“I’m not that worried about it,” Chiefs head coach Andy Ried said, explaining Hardman’s setback as a “tweak” with some pain “up in the groin area,” Inside the Royals Editor-in-Chief Jordan Foote wrote in a Friday article.

Hardman has been on injured reserve with an abdominal issue since before a Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after earning 79 yards and a touchdown on six receptions against the Tennessee Titans the week before. Hardman played in 54% of the team’s offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Mecole Hardman earned 297 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 25 receptions this season, catching a season-high 36-yard reception after Patrick Mahomes slinged a back-footed pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The Chiefs top the league in receiving stats this season with just over 4,700 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. They earned a league-leading 66 passing plays of 20 yards or more and tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints with 12 passing plays of 40 yards or more.

The 24-year-old receiver admitted to feeling held back by a heel injury in early October, with Kansas City Chiefs beat reporter Herbie Teope writing he felt the injury limited him before he was 100% healthy in an October tweet.

Ried said there was a “good chance” Hardman was reactivated in time for Week 16 before he sat out of a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will kick off against the Broncos at noon CST this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.