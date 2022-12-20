By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs could finally have a healthy wide receiver core after Andy Reid confirmed that “there’s a good chance” Mecole Hardman would be activated in time for the team’s Week 16 clash in Seattle on Christmas Eve, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

Hardman has been on injured reserve since Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, dealing with a lingering abdominal issue. The Chiefs opened Hardman’s 21-day evaluation window by designating him for return from IR last Wednesday, but determined that the receiver needed more practice time before suiting up in a game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With another week of on-field work ahead of him, Hardman is trending in a better direction to shed his IR label and return to game action on Saturday. The team will need to make the official activation from IR transaction by 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday for Hardman to play in Week 16, per Schefter.

The Chiefs have been depleted at wide receiver all season, with impact players including Kadarius Toney, Juju Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all missing time due to injury.

Even with the plethora of injuries, Kansas City won the AFC West following a 30-24 victory in Houston against the Texans on Sunday. The offensive core looks to be healthy heading into the postseason, as the 11-3 Chiefs eye another Super Bowl appearance after losing to Cincinnati in the AFC title game last year.

The Chiefs will play back-to-back home games in Week 16 and 17: they welcome the 7-7 Seahawks on Christmas Eve, before battling the Denver Broncos on New Year’s Day. They close out the campaign in Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Jan. 8.