The Kansas City Chiefs are activating WR Mecole Hardman from the IR, per Jeremy Fowler. The decision to activate Hardman, who was dealing with an abdomen injury, opens a 21 practice day window for the receiver.

Hardman has played in just 8 games this season. He’s reeled in 25 receptions for 297 receiving yards to go along with 4 touchdowns during that span. And in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, Mecole Hardman will find continued success upon his return.

The Chiefs lead the AFC West with a superb 10-3 record on the season. Kansas City is aiming to keep their stars healthy heading into the postseason given their legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The return of Hardman would add necessary depth for the Chiefs without question.

The Chiefs’ receiving core has been especially injury-prone in 2022. Kadarius Toney, who Kansas City acquired from the New York Giants ahead of the trade deadline, has dealt with the injury bug on a consistent basis since arriving in KC.

One team to keep tabs on is the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in 3 consecutive games. Kansas City will need all hands on deck if they are forced to matchup with Cincinnati in a potential playoff game. Mahomes got brutally honest on KC’s most recent loss to the Bengals.

“They got a great quarterback. He’s a guy that’s won a lot of football games from college to the NFL. He’s someone that competes to the very end, too. They got playmakers all over there. They’re well-coached and have a good defense. And at the end of the day, they executed at a higher level,” Mahomes said, per the Kansas Sports Tribune.

The Bengals’ hold over the Chiefs make the impending return of a player such as Mecole Hardman even more important.