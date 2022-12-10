By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022.

Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash with the Denver Broncos sporting a 9-3 record and sitting in first place in the AFC West. They dealt with their share of ups and downs to open the year, but Patrick Mahomes and KC stepped their foot on the gas midway through the season. With that being said, they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

The Chiefs were hopeful that Kadarius Toney would play a pivotal role for the team after acquiring him from New York. There is no question that Toney features the talent to be successful. In fact, Travis Kelce shared a brutally honest take on the Giants’ decision to move on from Toney.

“I was blown away with how professional he was,” Kelce said of Toney on his “New Heights” podcast. “I don’t know how he got out of that [Giants] building. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

But injuries have held Kadarius Toney back this season. Nevertheless, the Chiefs are confident that they will get the job done against the Broncos in Week 14.