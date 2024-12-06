The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to improve to 12-1 on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, but they could be without a key player.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman suffered a knee injury scare during Friday's practice, which has put his status for Primetime in doubt.

Via Sam McDowell:

“Mecole Hardman’s ‘knee locked up on him' before practice today, per Andy Reid, leaving his status in question for Sunday.”

Not ideal for the Chiefs, who are already without two crucial playmakers in Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice due to long-term injuries. However, Hardman hasn't really had the biggest role in 2024.

The pass-catcher has just 12 catches for 90 yards this season. He's been a key piece in special teams though with 20 punt returns. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has mostly relied on Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, Noah Gray, and trade deadline acquisition DeAndre Hopkins in the passing game.

Even with limited options, Mahomes has made the most of what he's got at his disposal. Kansas City ranks 12th in passing yards and 11th in points.

For what it's worth, Hardman didn't play at all across the last two games and that wasn't due to injury. The Chiefs just chose not to use him. When it comes to this latest update, it doesn't sound like a serious issue, but having your knee lock up also isn't exactly great news.

The Chiefs were nearly upset in Week 13 by the Las Vegas Raiders, who took them right down to the wire. But, Mahomes and Co. managed to pull out a 19-17 victory.

In other injury news, Jawaan Taylor practiced on Friday after being limited on Thursday. Gray and Charles Omenihu, who were dealing with health problems, practiced all week and are expected to suit up on Sunday.

The Chiefs have won six in a row against the Chargers. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.