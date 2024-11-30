The Kansas City Chiefs continued their trend of close victories, narrowly defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 19-17 on Black Friday Football in Week 13. Defensive tackle Chris Jones reflected on the team’s ability to win tight contests, emphasizing the importance of such experiences as the playoffs approach.

“When you look at the playoffs, most games are close, down-to-the-wire type of games, so there’s a lot we can build from this as a team overall,” Jones told ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

The Chiefs built a 16-3 lead but nearly squandered it after surrendering two long touchdown passes. Despite the defensive lapses, Kansas City managed to secure the win, becoming the first NFL team this season to clinch a playoff berth. The victory improved their record to an impressive 11-1, further solidifying their position atop the AFC standings.

However, it was far from a dominant performance. The Chiefs' defense allowed the Raiders 434 yards, while the offense reached the end zone only once and failed to sustain drives late in the game, going three-and-out on their final two fourth-quarter possessions.

Chris Jones emphasizes value of gritty wins as Chiefs eye playoff improvements

Jones acknowledged the team’s struggles but stressed the value of winning, even under less-than-ideal circumstances.

“We’re just going to keep on winning, keep on winning. You can learn a lot from winning. It is better to win than have a pretty loss. We’ll take an ugly win, build from it and continue to get better,” Jones said.

This latest nailbiter marked the fourth one-score game for the Chiefs in the past five weeks. Kansas City barely edged out the Carolina Panthers 30-27 in Week 12 and escaped the Denver Broncos 16-14 in Week 10, thanks to a blocked field goal attempt in the closing moments.

As the Chiefs pursue their third consecutive Super Bowl title, the pattern of tight finishes highlights the need for improvement on both sides of the ball. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, Kansas City faces the challenge of tightening up its play before the postseason.

Despite the difficulties, the Chiefs’ ability to win under pressure is a testament to their resilience and championship pedigree. The team’s experience in handling high-stakes situations could prove invaluable as they prepare for another deep playoff run.

The Chiefs will look to maintain their momentum while addressing their inconsistencies in the coming weeks, with the goal of entering the playoffs on a stronger footing.