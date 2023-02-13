Melvin Gordon is embracing the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win despite not playing a snap. The Chiefs’ running back posted an incredible picture after getting called out for not playing, per Gordon’s Twitter.

He also shared a heartfelt reaction to the Super Bowl victory.

“Thank you @Chiefs talk about a long year … y’all gave me something to smile about. Forever grateful,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m a champion.”

Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes, Jerick McKinnon, and Skyy Moore all tallied rushes in the game. It should be noted that Gordon was never expected to see much time on the field for the Chiefs. After beginning the season in Denver with the Broncos, he was later waived and signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Nevertheless, Gordon still got to celebrate Kansas City’s win.

Overall, Melvin Gordon rushed for 318 yards to go along with a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Broncos through 10 games this year. He’s still a capable running back but simply needs an opportunity once again. However, he won’t complain about his current circumstance.

Melvin Gordon previously shared his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s pretty calm,” Gordon said. “He’s one of the calmest people I’ve ever met. You wouldn’t have even thought he won the MVP. That’s how chill he is.”

Mahomes, the Super Bowl and regular season MVP, has earned the respect of his teammates.

As for Melvin Gordon, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him. He will likely seek the best opportunity for playing time next year.