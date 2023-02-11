The final preparations for Super Bowl LVII are being made by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains calm and confident in his leadership role with the AFC champions. That report comes from Kansas City running back Melvin Gordon.

So this happened. We’re live on @nflnetwork and #chiefs RB @Melvingordon25 is leaving the hotel and pops in to say hello and chat 😂. So I had ask him about the newly crowned MVP right? This was amazing. pic.twitter.com/UMDiftCwB4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 10, 2023

Gordon had a casual interview with NFL Network reporter James Palmer, who spied the running back while doing a stand-up report. Gordon joined Palmer on the air even though there was no media session for players on Friday. The running back happily gave his assessment of Mahomes’ demeanor and performance at the team’s practice session.

The point that Gordon made about the quarterback was that his sense of focus on Super Bowl LVII was unchanged even after the quarterback was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player the day before. “He’s pretty calm,” Gordon said. “He’s one of the calmest people I’ve ever met. You wouldn’t have even thought he won the MVP. That’s how chill he is.”

Mahomes was awarded his second MVP at the NFL Honors program Thursday night. Mahomes completed 435 of 648 passes for a league-leading 5,250 yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also led the league with an average of 6.3 yards per pass attempt.

Melvin Gordon has gone from a starter with the Denver Broncos to a member of the Chiefs practice squad. Even though he has a chance to be associated with a Super Bowl team, Gordon has had to make a significant adjustment.

“This is a humbling experience, it for sure is,” Gordon said. “Trust me, it is.’