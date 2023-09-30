The Kansas City Chiefs will head to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Chiefs-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Chiefs destroyed the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3. Amazingly, they jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Patrick Mahomes went 24 for 33 with 272 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing three times for 28 yards. Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco rushed 15 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 15 rushes for 55 yards and a score. Likewise, Travis Kelce added seven catches for 69 yards. Rashee Rice added five receptions for 59 yards.

The Chiefs went 10 for 14 on third down. Furthermore, the defense had three sacks and forced two turnovers as they rattled Justin Fields all day while preventing the Bears from doing anything.

The Jets lost 15-10 to the New England Patriots. Sadly, it was not their day against the Pats. Zach Wilson had another poor performance, going 18 for 36 with 157 yards passing, but he also took three sacks. Also, Dalvin Cook struggled by rushing eight times for 18 yards. Breece Hall added 12 rushes for 18 yards. Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson had five receptions on nine targets for 48 yards.

The defense did okay against the Patriots. Yet, they also did not garner a sack or force a turnover. The defense will have a much tougher task facing Mahomes this Sunday night against a packed house at the Meadowlands.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 20-19-1. Ultimately, the Chiefs dominated the Jets 35-9 in the last battle.

Here are the Chiefs-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Jets Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-110)

New York Jets: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets Week 4

TV: NBC, NBC Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:21 PM ET/5:21 PM PT

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs are 2-1 as their offense is gelling, and the defense is playing well. Ultimately, there is one man at the center of it all, and he continues to move the offense efficiently to this day.

Mahomes has passed for 803 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 16 times for 103 yards. Meanwhile, Pacheco has rushed 35 times for 155 yards and a touchdown while also catching seven passes for 47 yards. Edwards-Helaire has rushed 22 times for 77 yards and a score. Additionally, Justin Watson has caught seven passes for 158 yards, while Skyy Moore has seven receptions for 112 yards and a score. Rice has 10 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown, while Kelce has 11 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has been good since Week 2, as Chris Jones has two solo tackles and 2.5 sacks through two games. Meanwhile, Mike Edwards has added three solo tackles and an interception. Mike Danna has added seven solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they can put points in bunches. Then, the defense must rattle the Jets and force them to pass.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

When the NFL schedule makers created this game for Sunday Night Football, they envisioned a showdown between Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the opening weekend. The Jets must rely on Wilson.

Wilson has 467 yards passing with two touchdowns, four interceptions, and an ugly 52.4 completion percentage. However, he has some help on this team. Hall has 26 rushes for 154 yards, while Cook has rushed 25 times for 58 yards with seven catches and 42 yards. Currently, The receiver Wilson has 12 catches for 165 yards and two scores, while Allen Lazard has seven receptions for 108 yards.

The defense remains a strength. Ultimately, Quinton Jefferson has three solo tackles and two sacks. Solomon Thomas has five solo tackles and one sack. Likewise, Jermaine Johnson has 10 solo tackles and one sack, while Jordan Whitehead has added 17 solo tackles and three interceptions. The defense must play its best game possible to have a chance at defeating Mahomes.

The Jets will cover the spread if the offense can deliver long, sustained drives. Furthermore, they need good quarterback play from Wilson, as he must avoid turnovers. Good drives on offense will keep the defense fresh.

Final Chiefs-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets are not a great team without Rodgers. regardless, they still have a great defense and can put up a fight. The Chiefs likely win this game. However, it will not be the blowout many believe it will be. The Jets will come out fired up on Sunday Night Football to give the Chiefs a good game.

Final Chiefs-Jets Prediction & Pick: New York Jets: +8.5 (-110)