Travis Kelce is the talk of the town, and for once it's not because of his football exploits. The Kansas City Chiefs star is in the headlines because of the rumors that he's dating pop star Taylor Swift. Swift's attendance of the Chiefs' home game, as well as Kelce's own statements seem to corroborate this rumor.

With attention comes a boost in numbers, and Travis Kelce's social media presence has skyrocketed amid the Taylor Swift rumors. The Chiefs tight end gained over 860,000 followers on Instagram, while his brother Jason gained 130,000 in the same timespan, per Adam Schefter.

“Taylor Swift further put Travis Kelce on the map this past week. Kelce gained over 860,000 Instagram followers – more than 2023’s voted-on top 100 NFL players combined, per @bknown_. He has gained more followers in September than he did following all three Super Bowls he played in combined. The NFL player who gained the second most Instagram followers last week was Jason Kelce, who added 137,000.”

When Taylor Swift fans say that she put Travis Kelce on the map, this is what they mean. Yes, the Chiefs star is already revered in American sports circles as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. His Super Bowl rings and accolades speak for themselves. With the Swift rumors, though. a whole different demographic was introduced to Kelce, one that isn't confined to mostly the USA.

The Chiefs are hoping that the Kelce/Swift partnership is a good open for their 2023 season. The team is looking to defend their title this season. After stumbling in the season opener, Kansas City has won two straight games. They hope to extend this winning streak to three as they visit the New York Jets this Sunday (a game that Swift will likely attend!).