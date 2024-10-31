Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are “happy” despite their relationship being spoken about on the NFL player's podcast.

Niecy Nash, who stars alongside Travis on “Grotesquerie,” joined New Heights in a recent interview with Travis and Jason Kelce where she noted how her newfound friendship with the tight end has gotten her some unwarranted questions.

“They started off saying, ‘We’re watching [the show]. Is he the killer?'” she said. “Just to get [me] on the line texting them.

“Then they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?'” Nash continued. “I’m like, ‘Get out of that man’s business!'”

“I appreciate you,” the three-time Super Bowl winner responded. “Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”

He added, “You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that.”

How Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Now?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at US Open
Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on during the men's singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8, 2024.
© Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Travis declared that he and Swift are “happy” there were times the internet was convinced that the two were about to break up.  His revelation on “New Heights” follows the viral breakup contract that surfaced online two months ago. However, the NFL star's team shot down the rumors and confirmed that he and Swift were doing just fine.

Right now, Swift is back on her Eras Tour but still finds the time to express her love for Travis with lyric changes in favor of him. He even spoke about how he feels about missing the tour as he is in the middle of the NFL season.

Jason and Travis spoke about the former Philadelphia Eagles center's experience at her Miami show a few weeks ago.

“Dude it was Incredible,” Jason reminisced about the show. “It was incredible.”

Travis responded, “Man, I wish I was there.

“Everyone had a good time,” Jason said referring to attending the event with their family which included his daughter and their mom Donna Kelce. “Not only did everyone have a good time but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, ‘Dude, she’s just incredible.’ ”

“The show’s incredible, Miami was another level of it,” Jason added. “I’m excited for her to be back on tour for this final leg of the Eras run here. It’s pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip, so keep killing it, Tay.”

“Keep killing it,” Travis replied.