While Travis declared that he and Swift are “happy” there were times the internet was convinced that the two were about to break up. His revelation on “New Heights” follows the viral breakup contract that surfaced online two months ago. However, the NFL star's team shot down the rumors and confirmed that he and Swift were doing just fine.

Right now, Swift is back on her Eras Tour but still finds the time to express her love for Travis with lyric changes in favor of him. He even spoke about how he feels about missing the tour as he is in the middle of the NFL season.

Jason and Travis spoke about the former Philadelphia Eagles center's experience at her Miami show a few weeks ago.

“Dude it was Incredible,” Jason reminisced about the show. “It was incredible.”

Travis responded, “Man, I wish I was there.

“Everyone had a good time,” Jason said referring to attending the event with their family which included his daughter and their mom Donna Kelce. “Not only did everyone have a good time but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, ‘Dude, she’s just incredible.’ ”

“The show’s incredible, Miami was another level of it,” Jason added. “I’m excited for her to be back on tour for this final leg of the Eras run here. It’s pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip, so keep killing it, Tay.”

“Keep killing it,” Travis replied.