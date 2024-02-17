Kansas City's first couple visits injured children in hospital

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany took time Friday to visit shooting victims at the team's victory parade in the hospital. The February 14 parade celebrating the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 was marred when shots were fired as 1 million individuals attended the parade.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took some time to visit children who were struck by gunshots during the #Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Love to see this. All class. 👏 (📸 @malikjackson3) https://t.co/aSRg5xWHRU pic.twitter.com/L81nMxWkcZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2024

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited the Children’s Mercy Hospital on Friday to spend time with several young victims. The superstar quarterback and his wife spent time with the Reyes family. That family's two daughters were both shot in the legs. Both girls underwent surgery to repair the damage.

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support,” the Reyes family said in a statement.

One woman was killed and 22 children were injured in the incident.

While victims recovered in the hospital, two juveniles were charged with crimes relating to the shooting. The two unnamed juveniles juveniles were charged Thursday. They are being detained in the county's Juvenile Detention Center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.”

A press release issued by the police said it is “anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

The incident put a tragic end to the day of celebration in Kansas City. The Chiefs had won their second consecutive Super Bowl and third in five years. Prior to the shooting, Patrick Mahomes said the Chiefs were not done. He said they would be motivated to play for a three-peat in the 2024 season.