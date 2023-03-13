Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so ready for NFL free agency to begin. He made that abundantly clear with a rather interesting prediction on Twitter about the upcoming event.

On Sunday, Mahomes took to social media to share his belief that “NFL is going to be wild this next week,” referencing the start of the free agency period. He added several popcorn emojis in his statement, indicating that he’s prepared to enjoy all the wheeling and dealing that’s about to happen in the league in the next few days or so.

NFL is going to be wild this next week! 🍿🍿🍿 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 12, 2023

NFL free agency opens on March 15, but teams will be allowed to speak to free agents by Monday, March 13 during the legal tampering period. With that said, it’s understandable why Patrick Mahomes is already gearing himself for what’s about to go down.

There are a lot of players to watch out for this free agency. Javon Hargrave, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jimmy Garoppolo are just some of the names that could find themselves with a new team come Wednesday, and there are several other dramatic storylines that could happen.

As for the Chiefs, they themselves have a lot of decision to do in free agency. Orlando Brown Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster are set to become free agents, and it remains to be seen what Kansas City will do with them and their other free agents.

Perhaps like Mahomes, everyone else should have their popcorns ready for what could be a memorable week for the NFL.