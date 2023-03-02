Patrick Mahomes sure knows how to hype up his fans and the whole city. It hasn’t been over a month since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, but he is already back to work and teasing bigger things this 2023.

On Twitter, Mahomes uploaded a video of him training his body and preparing himself for their upcoming title defense. He’s working on all areas of his conditioning, from strengthening to mobility as he makes sure he’s in top shape when they officially return to the field.

Mahomes captioned his tweet with, “Back to it.” Of course several fans were hyped to see him show that kind of commitment, prompting many others to dream of a second straight Super Bowl win for the Chiefs.

Back to it ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1jl5bGcKop — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 2, 2023

“This is why we win chips,” one commenter wrote on his post. Another excited supporter said, “Heck yeah Patrick Mahomes. You’re the greatest of all time.”

A third Twitter user noted, “It can’t be said enough. Thank you for everything you do to make the Chiefs and Kansas City great. You are one of a kind.”

It’s not hard to be amazed and appreciate Mahomes’ work ethic. He has already a Hall 0f Fame-worthy resume this early in his career, but it’s clear he wants to reach a higher level and lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl immortality. If he keeps up his work, he could very well have a shot at surpassing Tom Brady as the NFL’s GOAT–though that is a conversation for another day.