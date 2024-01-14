Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has passed Aaron Rodgers for all-time playoff wins as a starter.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on that short list of players that you never bet against, especially in the playoffs. He's 12-3 in his playoff career after defeating the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Mahomes has now tied one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers, in all-time playoff wins. Rodgers finished his run with the Green Bay Packers with an 11-10 record as a starter, and 12-10 overall, per Statmuse.

There were questions about whether Mahomes could propel his team past the first round, after one of his worst statistical seasons in the league, but Mahomes made that argument look silly. He notched 262 yards and one touchdown, stretching the field, despite weather conditions. The Chiefs have now won at least one playoff game in all of Mahomes' six seasons as the starter.

It's clear that Mahomes is a generational talent, but the switch he turns on in January and February is extremely rare. If it's a playoff game, doesn't matter the weather, or personnel on the field. Mahomes will find a way to win. He's meshed really well with head coach Andy Reid, both having tremendous postseason success in their in Kansas City.

Passing a player like Rodgers isn't an easy task. Mahomes does it in six years, while Rodgers ended his run with the Packers after 14 years in the postseason. The Chiefs have themselves the most valuable player in the NFL, maybe not the MVP winner of the 2023-24 season, but certainly the best player on any roster in the league.