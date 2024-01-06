Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may he having a down year, but the blame shouldn't be on him.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having his worst statistical season up to date. While the Chiefs claimed the AFC West title, holding a record eligible to make the Playoffs, they've had a very underwhelming season. Under head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs were turning into one of the best franchises in the NFL, arguably vouching for a dynasty tag with two Super Bowl wins in two of the past four seasons.

The Chiefs have benefited from Mahomes' skill and leadership, but that's been absent on some occasions this season. Mahomes is known for his creativity and ability to open the field with his arm, but the Chiefs' offense has been limited. He's posted 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, with a 67.2 completion percentage. On paper, Mahomes is viewed as a good quarterback, but that's not enough for someone with elite-level talent.

Mahomes has consistently shown what he's able to produce on the field, so what's changed? The supporting cast for Mahomes has been abysmal. The Chiefs lead the league in dropped passes, nearing an NFL record this season. They haven't been able to find a true No. 1 option at the wide receiver position, leading to questions when it comes to clutch moments in the game.

Through the past few seasons, there haven't been many close games with the Chiefs trailing, and when it came to that point Mahomes usually had a quick answer. That's not the case this season. The Chiefs have been playing from behind for more than half their games. They struggled in the middle of the season, having a slump of scoring in the second half and although it's improved, they can't let that be the case heading into January.

Mahomes and the Chiefs may have finally found their struggles, but they have by no means hit a wall they can't knock down. One of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and arguably the best skill-wise, shouldn't get pointed the finger with so many issues surrounding him. Mahomes shouldn't be the candidate to blame, it's the Chiefs receiving core and the front office in Kansas City.

While 14 interceptions are way too many for a quarterback who's trying to lead his team to another Super Bowl, Mahomes hasn't been put in a great position to succeed. He has Travis Kelce, the best tight end in the league, but his receivers are average at best. After struggling with guys like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney, the Chiefs decided to make a trade move. This wasn't an experienced receiver that's proven to be one of the best in the NFL or a young stud that's bound to click with Mahomes. Instead, Kansas City brought in Mecole Hardman to reunite with Mahomes.

With the contract and skill Mahomes garners, he should have the pressure on him to will his team to victory, but he's not a magician. It's definitely not time to push the panic button on the Mahomes hype train. Point the finger at the front office members who left Mahomes with little help and the receivers who constantly let him down.