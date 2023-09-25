Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs improved their 2023 record to 2-1 on Sunday with a 41-10 victory over the visiting Chicago Bears. Mahomes was excellent on the afternoon, completing 24/33 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns as part of the Chiefs' resounding performance.

Mahomes also made a bit of history with the dominant display. The performance was the 22nd game of Mahomes' career throwing for at least three pass touchdowns and no interceptions. This ties Mahomes with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the most such games in NFL history before turning 30 years old, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Having just turned 28 years old a week ago, Mahomes has essentially two full seasons to record his 23rd game with the distinction, and one would have to assume that he will find a way to cross that threshold again, likely even before the 2023 season comes to its conclusion.

It's just the latest accomplishment during what has already been a legendary career for Patrick Mahomes since joining the Chiefs in 2017. In his very first season starting with the team, Mahomes brought home the NFL MVP award and led Kansas City all the way to the AFC Championship game. Mahomes has since won another MVP and two Super Bowl trophies, already establishing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

As for the Chiefs, Kansas City will try to make their record 3-1 for 2023 when they take on the New York Jets on October 1. That game is slated to begin at 8:20 PM ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.