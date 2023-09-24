Ever since Patrick Mahomes became the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback, he has electrified NFL fans with his impressive playmaking ability. Against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, Mahomes furthermore marked his name down as one of the best QBs to ever play football.

Mahomes surpassed 25,000 passing yards against the Bears, in his 83rd game in the league. He is now the fastest quarterback to hit 25,000 passing yards in NFL history, via the league's X account.

The Chiefs put on a clinic against the Bears with Mahomes playing conductor. Heading into the fourth quarter, Kansas City led 41-0. Before he was removed from the game, Mahomes had thrown for 272 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 8.2 yards per attempt and had no problem carving up the Bears' porous defense.

It's no secret the trajectory Mahomes has been on since the Chiefs elevated him to QB1. Since that move, Mahomes has gone on to win two Super Bowls – in which he has MVP in both – and two outright MVP awards. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a former Rookie of the Year.

Kansas City's elevation came in 2018. The Chiefs have made the playoffs every season since. While they were also in the playoffs from 2015-2017, the Kansas City never advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Drafting Patrick Mahomes changed the entire trajectory of the Chiefs and has turned them into a perennial Super Bowl contender. After another world class performance from the quarterback, Mahomes has once again put his name in the record books in what has already been a historic career.