Two juveniles charged in connection to Chiefs victory parade shooting

The two juveniles detained by the Kansas City Police Department are being charged with crimes related to the mass shooting that took place on Wednesday during the Super Bowl victory parade for the Chiefs, per ESPN.

A mother of two and local radio disc jockey named Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed and 22 other people were left injured. Several of the victims are children. KCPD stated that the shooting was not related to a domestic terrorism attack and instead resulted from a dispute between two groups of people.

The juveniles have been charged “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges,” per the Jackson County Family Court. More charges are expected to come. A third person was initially detained but later released. While there is no further information regarding the active investigation at this time, this development is of the utmost importance to a city that is desperately trying to heal from this tragic experience.

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl championship in five seasons last Sunday after coming back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22. The parade, which is something that has not been a cause for concern in the recent past, occurred outside Union Station. Members of the team and community are banding together in the aftermath of the shooting.

It will take a long time before Kansas City can move on from this fateful day. Many youths will be emotionally traumatized and forever associate this tragedy with their beloved Chiefs. Though, the first step to mental recovery is by ensuring that the people responsible for these crimes are brought to justice. ClutchPoints will keep you informed on the latest updates in this ongoing case.