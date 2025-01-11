The Kansas City Chiefs, while not in the most convincing fashion, earned a 15-2 record, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a bye in the Wild Card of the NFL Playoffs. Still, one former Chiefs quarterback believes Patrick Mahomes' playoff legacy is at stake.

Mahomes, of course, has won three Super Bowls, Super Bowl MVPs, and two NFL MVP awards in less than a decade in the NFL. However, Chase Daniel is of the belief that Mahomes, has so much “on the line” because he has so much to gain this postseason.

“Patrick Mahomes has 15 playoff wins, OK? And Patrick Mahomes [is] going to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time when it's all said and done, I truly believe that,” Daniel said on the ‘Scoop City' podcast. “However, Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do what no other quarterback in NFL history has done, and that's win three straight Super Bowls. And Patrick Mahomes, he cares about legacy. He cares about what people thinks. He cares — he wants be that person. He was talking about it a day after they went back-to-back. ‘Well, it's never been done. Might as well go try and do it.'

“This is his chance. They're at home throughout the playoffs. I think they can do it. Patrick Mahomes could really, really, truly vault himself into the greatest of all-time conversation with a three-peat.”

As Daniel pointed out, no NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls — not even the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. Before the Chiefs, the Patriots were the most recent team to win back-to-back Super Bowls; they achieved the feat in the early 2000s before losing in the Divisional round to the Denver Broncos while attempting to three-peat.

Kansas City, for what it's worth, would seem well-equipped to make history. Although much has been made of their close calls throughout the season — 11 of their 15 wins were decided by one score — the Chiefs finished tied for the best record in the NFL and were able to rest some of their top players, including Mahomes, in the final week of the regular season.

The extra rest, as well as home-field advantage, makes Kansas City a formidable postseason opponent for anyone. While the Chiefs' Divisional playoff opponent is still to be determined, they will face the lowest seed remaining after the Wild Card; their potential opponents include the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos.