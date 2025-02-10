Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs failed to complete the three-peat on Sunday, losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 40-22.

At some point either before or during the game, Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, took a picture with President Donald Trump and posted it on his Instagram Story. Fans were quick to roast the influencer, who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last few years:

In fact, as you saw above, the entire Mahomes Family took photos with Trump. Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has shown support for Trump in the past, and the President even said he's more a fan of Brittany than Taylor Swift, who publicly endorsed Kamala Harris:

“Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth,” he said, before adding, “I was not a Taylor fan.”

As for the football, it was a forgettable day for Mahomes. The Chiefs signal-caller was sacked six times by a dominant Eagles defense and also threw two interceptions. He couldn't muster up any offense all night while Philly crushed Kansas City on the opposite side of the ball, especially with their passing game.

While Patrick Mahomes and Co. fell short of their title aspirations, this defeat will provide everlasting motivation to make a run at another championship next season.

Mahomes already voiced just that after the game, saying these are the type of losses that stick with you for your entire career. KC was missing a couple of key pieces offensively in 2024 and should definitely be a Super Bowl contender next year as well.

As for Jackson Mahomes and the rest of the family, they left Caesars Superdome disappointed, while Trump got lots of airtime during the contest as he watched the Super Bowl with his own family.