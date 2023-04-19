Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Patrick Mahomes battled through an injury to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their Super Bowl victory this past season. Mahomes, however, is still reportedly dealing with an ankle injury, per James Palmer.

“Patrick Mahomes still hasn’t fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in the postseason. When will he be 100%?” Palmer wrote on Twitter.

There is still obviously plenty of time before the NFL season gets underway. Although, the situation is concerning nonetheless. Mahomes performed well while battling the ailment, but Kansas City is hopeful he can return to full health ahead of the 2023 campaign. They don’t want to see their franchise quarterback continue to be plagued by injuries.

Patrick Mahomes believes he will have no limitations during OTAs. It goes without saying, but that would obviously be a promising sign.

Although the injury is not currently limiting Mahomes, Palmer explained how it could impact the Chiefs’ QB moving forward.

“But in the weeks to come, in terms of running and cutting, he does think he will be limited in that sense,” Palmer said. “By the time (training) camp rolls around, he really thinks he will be 100 percent.”

So should Chiefs fans be worried?

No, fans can remain confident that Patrick Mahomes will be healthy for the season. With that being said, this will still be something to keep tabs on. When players are dealing with injury concerns, setbacks aren’t uncommon. The Chiefs will proceed with caution as Mahomes continues to recover.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Patrick Mahomes as they are made available.