Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, it was clear that Patrick Mahomes wasn’t playing at 100 percent. As the Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl crown, Mahomes has been making steady progress from his worrisome injury.

Mahomes believes he will have no limitations when OTAs open up, via Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. While he admits he isn’t fully healthy, Mahomes said, “he likes where he is.” With the Chiefs’ offseason program approaching, Mahomes confirmed that he’ll be ready, “when it comes time.”

Kansas City’s star played throughout the offseason with a high ankle sprain. He seemed to re-aggravate it during the Super Bowl, playing through immense pain. It didn’t hamper the Chiefs in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Mahomes plans to enter the upcoming season fully healthy.

Since Patrick Mahomes has become the Chiefs starting quarterback, Kansas City has had one of the most intimidating offenses in the NFL. Over his six-year career, Mahomes has thrown for 24,241 yards and 192 touchdowns. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and a two-time MVP.

Of course, Mahomes is also a two-time Super Bowl champion. He was named the MVP in both of the Chiefs’ victories. Overall, Mahomes holds a record of 64-16 as a starting QB.

With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs will be considered one of the favorites to win the upcoming Super Bowl. Entering OTAs healthy, Kansas City can breathe a sigh of relief. Mahomes and Chiefs can now focus on a repeat.