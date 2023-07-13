Kadarius Toney has always been thought to have high potential, even dating back to his days with the New York Giants. Toney showcased that potential at the best time, playing a big part in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and Patrick Mahomes believes Toney can take another step in his first full season with the Chiefs.

“I'm extremely excited,” Patrick Mahomes said, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “He has all the talent and he works his tail off, like I was talking about with [Travis Kelce]. Obviously, we're going to try to keep him healthy on the field as much as possible – because when he's on the field, he's a difference maker. I think y'all saw that when he was with us last year and in the Super Bowl, especially.”

Mahomes obviously believes that Toney can be a big piece. There have been reports that the Chiefs are super high on him, and Mahomes detailed how Toney could be used in Andy Reid's offense.

“He's one of those guys that if you can just get the ball in his hands, he makes plays happen,” Mahomes said, according to Simmons. “So I'm excited for him to have a full season, not only with me, but with coach [Andy] Reid, and with Travis and where he can learn how we do things. And I think the sky is the limit. He can be one of the best receivers in the league.”

The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the league and one of the best offensive systems with Andy Reid at head coach. As long as Toney can stay healthy, he will have an opportunity to thrive.