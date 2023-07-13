Entering the 2023 NFL season, there aren't many more sure bets than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs' star has made eight straight Pro Bowl appearances with no signs of slowing down. Travis Kelce has maintained such a high level of consistency that he's drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Kelce is coming off his seventh straight 1,000-yard season, a record for a tight end. Patrick Mahomes' favorite target recorded a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards last year in the Chiefs' Super Bowl season. Even as he approaches his 34th birthday in October, executives around the league believe that Kelce can be an elite performer for the foreseeable future.

“He has that Steph Curry thing, like, how long can be he an All-Pro?” a veteran NFL scout told ESPN, regarding Kelce. “He ages well because his game is not predicated on speed.”

Eight months before Kelce won his second Super Bowl ring, Curry led the Warriors to his fourth championship. Curry claimed his first NBA Finals MVP award at 34 years old.

Kelce was pivotal in the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. Following the departure of Tyreek Hill, Mahomes had arguably his weakest wide receiving corps since becoming Kansas City's starting quarterback. The Chiefs didn't need a 1,000-yard wide receiver because Kelce finished third in catches and eighth in receiving yards among all players.

During last year's playoff run, Kelce had at least six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in every game.

The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game in five straight seasons. Kansas City is favored to win next year's Super Bowl