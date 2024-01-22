Not a classy move there by Bills fans.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still perfect in the NFL playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. That must be so infuriating for Buffalo fans, who thought their team was finally going to edge the Chiefs Sunday night only for Josh Allen and company to fall short again. Some even vented their frustrations by throwing snowballs at Mahomes after the game (via James Palmer of the NFL Network).

“Patrick Mahomes sprinting off the field waving to the crowd and getting drilled with snowballs in return.”

Patrick Mahomes was dodging snowballs tryna get off the field 😳 pic.twitter.com/k2aBnafQ3a — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2024

Fortunately, no one decided to throw something much denser than a snowball at the Chiefs signal-caller, as that could have caused a serious injury.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes dominates the Bills –again

Mahomes finished the game with 215 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 17/23 completions. The Chiefs had their backs against the wall multiple times in the Bills game but showed tremendous resiliency in overcoming the challenges. Another one who stepped up big time for the Chiefs was tight end Travis Kelce, who racked up 75 receiving yards and reeled in two of Mahomes' touchdown tosses on five receptions and six targets.

With another playoff win at the expense of the Bills, Mahomes has improved to 3-0 with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions on an incredible 75.2 percent completion rate when meeting Buffalo in the postseason.

It is not about to get much easier for Mahomes and the Chiefs, though, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are up next for the reigning Super Bowl champions.