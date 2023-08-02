Anyone looking to see who steps up for the Kansas City Chiefs this season should, if they haven’t already, learn the name Justyn Ross. Patrick Mahomes is impressed with the 23-year-old wideout that could become a key fixture in the passing game. There’s a lot to be ironed out before the season but Ross seems likely to have a solidified role with Kansas City.

Earlier in the offseason, Mahomes sounded off on Ross' stellar work ethic and dedication. As training camp continues at Missouri Western State University, Ross keeps performing well, even with the first-team offense, as he shows good route-running and speed. Mahomes is impressed with the progress Ross is making, according to Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports.

“You can tell he's been in the offense for a year now. He's obviously making big plays and he's getting more involved in those first-team reps,” Mahomes said, via AtoZ Sports.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ross missed all of last season with a foot injury but joins a Chiefs team with no set hierarchy at wide receiver. The pecking order of the receiving options surrounding Travis Kelce in the offense is not completely set. One guy who seemed prime for a big role, Kadarius Toney, got injured again, opening up more opportunities while he recovers.

The Chiefs look like the favorites to win the Super Bowl after winning it again last season but do have some spots to reshuffle in their offense. Justyn Ross may not become a true lead wideout but with the ever-evolving brilliance of Mahomes and Andy Reid, he could certainly be an effective piece in KC's offense.