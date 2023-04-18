Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to build as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions. With some key wie receivers leaving in free agency, they will need to replenish the position for Patrick Mahomes. One in-house option could be due for a breakout and a big role this upcoming season: Justyn Ross.

The 23-year-old Ross is entering his second season in the NFL after going undrafted and missing all of 2022 with a foot injury. Mahomes is extremely excited to see what Ross can do in 2023, according to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

“Yeah, I mean, the talent is through the roof,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “I think anyone can see that. He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him, man. To be able to get out there and get the reps in practice, get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.”

Not only does Ross have a lot of talent but the former Clemson standout works very hard. Mahomes said that he “works his tail off” and that he is eager to fine-tune routes. It’s still very far out from the regular season but these tidbits suggest that the Chiefs could really have someone in Ross.

“I’m like, ‘Man you’ve got to ease up a little bit.’ He wants to run like every route 100 times,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “You’d rather have to ease up on the guy or have him ease up on himself. You know he wants to work and be the best player that he can possibly be.”

Although superstar tight end Travis Kelce remains the top receiving threat, the Chiefs need to surround him with the right wideouts. Ross will play alongside Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Richie James and the newly re-signed Justin Watson. The depth at that spot should help Kansas City continue its championship contention. If Ross can develop into a very good wideout, KC will be even more dangerous.