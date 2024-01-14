Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fought through the terrible weather to defeat the Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped the frigid, ice-covered confines of Arrowhead Stadium with a big win over the Miami Dolphins and old friend Tyreek Hill. Although the former KC star burned them for a touchdown once, the Chiefs froze the high-powered Dolphins offense as Patrick Mahomes led numerous scoring drives to advance yet again.

Rashee Rice, the new Cheifs wide receiver on the rise, tallied eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes' 262 passing yards with a 56.1 percent completion was a meager stat line for his standards but it was more than enough to get the job done. Harrison Butker going 4-4 on field goals helped punch Kansas City's ticket to the next round, too, as did Isiah Pacheco's 89 rushing yards and rushing touchdown.

The weather in Kansas City was woefully cold on Saturday night, kickstarting debates over whether NFL teams all need stadiums with retractable roofs or whether that type of climate is, in the paraphrased words of countless people who watched the game from their couches without a second thought, “JUST FOOTBALL WEATHER BRO, YOU JUST GOTTA DEAL WITH IT.”

Nonetheless, Mahomes said that the Chiefs were still able to toughen up mentally and fight through the harsh conditions, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.

“The guys accepted the challenge,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “We were able to throw the ball, we were able to run the ball…I thought the [offensive] line did a great job and we had that mentality all week that we're going to go out there and play football. We know it's cold, but we're going to go out there and play football and see what happens.”

Tua Tagovailoa said that the Dolphins eventually adjusted to the cold but still admitted that the weather was something else. Harsh weather aside, the Fins offense was unable to get anything going against Kansas City's top-notch defense.

The Chiefs will play in the Divisional Round for the sixth straight season and there is a very real possibility that they will not be at home for that game. If the Buffalo Bills take care of business against the paltry Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs will head to Buffalo. If not, they will host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.