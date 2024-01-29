Will Patrick Mahomes get the job done?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are just a win away from pulling off a rare NFL feat, as a win at Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers will make the franchise back-to-back league champions. And if they are to accomplish that feat, it's likely because Patrick Mahomes came through for them, as his odds of winning the Super Bowl MVP suggest.

Mahomes is listed as the top chalk to win the honor over at FanDuel Sportsbook, which has the two-time Super Bowl champion at a price of +130 to be named MVP in Las Vegas.

Even though the 49ers are the slight favorites to win Super Bowl 58 against Kansas City, there's no question which team has the advantage at the quarterback position.

Although Purdy has proven himself over and over under center, Mahomes' track record in the NFL can't be overshadowed by anything Purdy has done so far in the NFL. Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVPs in both of the Chiefs' last two trips to the biggest event in the NFL. Moreover, he owns two NFL MVPs. In other words, Mahomes can retire even before Super Bowl 58 and he'd still have a career worthy of Hall of Fame induction down the road.

Outside of the quarterbacks, 49ers do-it-all running back Patrick McCaffrey and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are inside the top four players with the shortest odds of winning Super Bowl 58 MVP. McCaffrey has odds of +480, while Kelce can be considered a sleeper with a +2000 price.