Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on the injury report on Wednesday, but it's no reason to worry.

Despite dealing with ankle soreness, the signal-caller was a full participant in practice, per the team. In fact, everyone was a full participant, which is a very promising sign ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes was solid in Saturday's win over the Houston Texans, completing 16 of 25 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. He linked up with Travis Kelce seven times for 117 yards including a TD. The tight end was the star of the show for the Chiefs en route to yet another AFC title game.

While Kansas City lost to Buffalo during the regular season, they've beaten them every time in the playoffs dating back to the 2020 AFC Championship. But, that doesn't mean Mahomes and Co. are taking the Bills for granted, especially after the MVP season Allen just had with a limited receiving corps at his disposal.

Getting everyone involved will be key for the Chiefs. Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and DeAndre Hopkins failed to have a reception against Houston. Mahomes himself said the only way they will achieve the three-peat is by distributing the football better. It can't be just Kelce. Speaking on Wednesday, Bills linebacker Von Miller had an interesting Kobe Bryant comparison when discussing how his team can beat Mahomes:

“He’s kind of like Kobe [Bryant],” Miller said, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. “He’s going to score his shots. We just gotta make a few more plays than him.”

This is undoubtedly going to be a very entertaining matchup. Even if Mahomes is dealing with a minor ankle injury, we all know he's still going to be out there giving it 110%. Kick-off on Sunday is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET at Arrowhead Stadium.