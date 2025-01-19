Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave a viral reaction to his massive performance against the Houston Texans that will make Taylor Swift blush. Patrick Mahomes and company continued its quest for a third straight Super Bowl with a tight win over the AFC South champions. Andy Reid picked up his 300th victory as Kansas City made it to the AFC Championship for the seventh straight year.

In a postgame interview with KSHB 41 News reporter Matt Foster, Kelce gave a wink to his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, with an eye-opening comment.

“I'm still feeling 22, baby!”

Travis Kelce turned back the clock with his performance on Saturday

To say the least, the future Hall-of-Fame tight end had a game-changing performance on Saturday. Kelce was the player of the game, catching seven passes for 117 yards. That included an incredible eleven-yard touchdown that put the Chiefs up 20-12 in the early fourth quarter. While Kansas City was outgained by Houston by more than 100 yards, the Chiefs never trailed in this Divisional Round clash.

At 35 years old, Kelce is still one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. The ten-time Pro Bowl selection caught 97 passes for 827 yards and three touchdowns for the 2024 season. While Kansas City's offense has been uneven for most of the year, this unit has been gaining its footing as the year has gone on. The Chiefs will now host the winner of the Ravens-Bills game in the AFC Championship game.

Kansas City will have to play a much cleaner to make it to New Orleans. Baltimore and Buffalo are true juggernauts looking for revenge against the team that eliminated them last season. The Chiefs have already played both of these squads this year. Andy Reid's team won a thriller against Lamar Jackson and company on opening night, while Buffalo gave Kanas City one of its two losses of the season at home on November 17.

Overall, with a celebrity-filled box looking on, Travis Kelce showcased why he is one of the most clutch players in NFL history. The Chiefs showcased their championship-winning culture against a formidable opponent. But the road only gets harder from here for this franchise as it tries to make NFL history.