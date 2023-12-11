The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes had a Hall of Fame wish for tight end Travis Kelce after their Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The legend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just keeps growing. Kelce pulled off a stunt late in their 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday that prompted reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to vouch for his future candidacy in Canton, OH.

“Patrick Mahomes on the Travis Kelce lateral: ‘I hope they still show it when he goes into the Hall of Fame because that's a legendary moment,'” per The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell.

Travis Kelce's controversial lateral pass to Kadarius Toney

On 2nd-and-10, the Chiefs spotted the ball on their 49-yard line with 1:25 left in the game. Mahomes did a seven-step dropback and threw the ball to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs tight end caught the ball near the 30-yard line where the Bills defense converged on him.

Instinctively, Travis Kelce threw a lateral pass to wide receiver Kadarius Toney who scampered untouched toward the end zone. The sellout crowd at Arrowhead Stadium erputed in unison.

TRAVIS KELCE LATERAL TO TONEY GETS CALLED BACK 😭 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/KIYYNAopAy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2023

To their dismay, the officials nullified Kadarius Toney's touchdown because they called him for an offside penalty. Kansas City eventually turned the ball over on downs and the Bills held on for their seventh win of the season. The crucial win put Buffalo in the thick of the AFC postseason chase.

On the other hand, the Chiefs lost for the fourth time in six games after a sensational 6-1 start.

Patrick Mahomes wasn't very happy with the outcome. He threw a fit on the sidelines after the game to protest the controversial offside penalty on Kadarius Toney, to no avail. Mahomes was so irate, his teammates had to restrain him from going after the officials after the game.

Nobody could blame Mahomes for losing his cool. The Chiefs are sputtering at the worst possible time with postseason ramifications at stake.

For his part, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also ripped the officials for their offside penalty that cost them the game.

Had Kadarius Toney's touchdown counted, Travis Kelce's lateral pass would've been the stuff of legends.