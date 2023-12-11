Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, had to be held back by teammates near the end of the Buffalo Bills game.

The Buffalo Bills earned a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs and kept their playoff hopes alive. However, all of the attention is on Patrick Mahomes. After failing to convert a fourth down play, the star quarterback appeared to erupt on the referees.

It was the last chance the Chiefs had to keep the drive alive. Mahomes threw a ball for a touchdown. However, it appeared that a wide receiver was lined up offside. Ultimately, Kansas City fell short and turned the ball over on downs. Shortly after, the camera cuts to Mahomes on the sideline going ballistic. So much so, that his teammates had to hold him back.

Frustration appears to be growing for Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/0z48D67jKL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes felt that the referees wrongly called an offsides penalty on the Chiefs, confirmed by Pro Football Talk. The flag took away a touchdown that would have given Kansas City the lead late over the Bills.

“Per the Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes was upset after the game about the offside call that wiped out the Kadarius Toney TD. Mahomes believed Toney was not offside.”

It's rare to see Mahomes lose his cool like that. But considering the Chiefs have lost three of their last four games, he was obviously not happy with the refs in the final seconds of the game. Especially considering the play would've been the highlight of the season had it counted.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs almost pulled off a legendary play but Kadarius Toney was offsides pic.twitter.com/KbL66zGEoA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 11, 2023

NFL officials have been blasted numerous times by coaches, players, and fans alike. But this is the first time we've seen Patrick Mahomes this heated. If the face of the league is is that upset with the officiating, maybe the NFL will finally fix the issue. For now, the Chiefs go home with a loss while the Bills steal a win away.