The Kansas City Chiefs always seem to feel inevitable. It does not matter what the circumstances around the team are, the Chiefs always feel like they can get a win. That is the case for the 2024 Chiefs, who have won six straight games despite losing multiple players on offense. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 28-18 on Sunday in a Super Bowl rematch that featured a ton of strong defensive play.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is a good example of this “inevitable” phenomenon. Mahomes did not have a great day passing against the 49ers, only managing 154 yards and two interceptions. However, he added value on the ground with a highlight-reel 33-yard scramble that set up a crucial touchdown.

Mahomes had a hilarious reaction to that play during his sideline interview with Erin Andrews after the game.

“I did not know that was the longest, I need to get my yards up though because 33 is not long enough,” Mahomes joked. “I just ended up cutting back down the sideline, trying to make a play in a big moment, and we were able to get in the end zone.”

The Chiefs were able to get in the end zone plays later on a Mahomes scramble, during which he trucked a defender en route to the score.

Andrews told Mahomes that his teammates on defense were going crazy when he scored a rushing touchdown. He did not sound surprised about the reaction.

“We support each other, we're a big family over here,” Mahomes continued. “I wasn't even really trying to run him over, I was just trying to get in the end zone. I'm a little heavy and I've got some weight to me so I ended up getting in there.”

The Chiefs are now 5-0 against Kyle Shanahan's 49ers during the Mahomes era.

Chiefs advance to 6-0 record for first time during the Patrick Mahomes era

The Kansas City Chiefs achieved another major milestone on Sunday with their win over the 49ers. Kansas City became 6-0 for the first time during the Patrick Mahomes era.

This is a surprising fact to learn about the Chiefs, especially considering how successful they've been while Mahomes has been their QB.

Kansas City has won three Super Bowls, Mahomes has two MVPs, and the Chiefs have won 80 out of 102 regular season games during this stretch.

Erin Andrews called the Chiefs' victory on Sunday a “plug-and-play” game considering all of the team's injuries. Perhaps this is the secret sauce that has made the Chiefs such a dominant team the past several years.

“Yeah I think it comes from the leadership of the group,” Mahomes said. “Everybody steps up and makes the plays whenever their numbers are called. And we do it, we find ways. It's not always pretty, it doesn't always look the best. But at the end of the day we're going to find a way to get a win.”

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 8 divisional matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas.